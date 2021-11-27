Millennium Management LLC Purchases 7,962 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Laredo Petroleum worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPI. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $20,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $985.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

