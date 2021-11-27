Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.68 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

