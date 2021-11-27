Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.87. The company has a market capitalization of £562.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Forterra Company Profile
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.