Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Friday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.87. The company has a market capitalization of £562.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

