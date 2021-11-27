Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 346 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 355.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.51. The firm has a market cap of £556.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. Luceco has a 1 year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

