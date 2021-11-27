Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RDW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 809 ($10.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Redrow from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 802.73 ($10.49).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW opened at GBX 637.60 ($8.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 655.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,202.40). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.32), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($55,910.97).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.