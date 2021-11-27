XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 4,980 ($65.06) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,239.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,251.65. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,160 ($54.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm has a market cap of £978.17 million and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

