XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of XPP opened at GBX 4,980 ($65.06) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,239.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,251.65. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,160 ($54.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm has a market cap of £978.17 million and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
