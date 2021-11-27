Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,203 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

