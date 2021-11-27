Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,203 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Livent stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
