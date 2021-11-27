Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of InterDigital worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 340.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.