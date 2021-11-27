Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after acquiring an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after acquiring an additional 872,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,166,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 704,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after acquiring an additional 324,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of SKT opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

