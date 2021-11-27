Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 134 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 563,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 140.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOOR opened at $109.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.44. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

