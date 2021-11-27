Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 202,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 352.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 432.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 71.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 560,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 233,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 622,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,270,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

