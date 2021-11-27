Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.20 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

