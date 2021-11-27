Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 90,756 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CLSA reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

OCFT opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.25.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

