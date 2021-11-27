Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,909 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOV stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.