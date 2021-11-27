Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of PLYM opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

