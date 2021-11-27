Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LDGYY opened at $17.38 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

