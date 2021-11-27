Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 142,800.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 181.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 367,012 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

