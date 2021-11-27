eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Sells $309,446.49 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EBAY opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

