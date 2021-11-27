American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield Sells 15,600 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.61. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group upped their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

