ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Buy”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.68.

ASM International stock opened at $441.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.37. ASM International has a 12-month low of $174.95 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.28.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

