Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

