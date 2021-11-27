Tryg A/S’s (TGVSF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TGVSF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tryg A/S has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

