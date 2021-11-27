Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,123 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

