Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,593 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 36.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at about $10,685,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

PROG stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

