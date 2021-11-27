Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $130.28 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.