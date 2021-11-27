Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth about $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

PLUG opened at $40.25 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

