Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Shares of CHDN opened at $230.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.53 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.