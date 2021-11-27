Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $696.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.