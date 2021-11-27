Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,779 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Deluxe worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $3,216,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 17.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

