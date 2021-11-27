CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 863.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 728.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 64,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 621.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 259,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,158 shares of company stock worth $1,060,267. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.