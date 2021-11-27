Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,432 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:IRS opened at $4.05 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.