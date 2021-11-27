Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,562 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

RHS stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.