America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $666.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

