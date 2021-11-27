UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $619.20 million, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

