UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of National Presto Industries worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 528.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.64. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $117.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.06%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

