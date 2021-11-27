Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Delek US were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

