SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,662,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $114.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

