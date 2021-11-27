Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

CVE:GIP opened at C$4.95 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.14 million and a PE ratio of -30.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

