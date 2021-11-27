K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €17.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDF. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($14.76).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR SDF opened at €14.61 ($16.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €6.73 ($7.65) and a 12-month high of €15.55 ($17.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.56.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.