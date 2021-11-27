California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 36.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

