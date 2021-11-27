California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 486,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $434.02 million, a PE ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

