American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American States Water by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American States Water by 1,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,418 shares of company stock valued at $780,879. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

