California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of IVERIC bio worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 259,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

ISEE stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

