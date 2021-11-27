Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TEO opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.