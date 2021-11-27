California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,963 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Triple-S Management worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $845.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.