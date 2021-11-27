Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $454.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

