California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,179 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Omaha worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.