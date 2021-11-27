Zacks Investment Research Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICAD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.01. iCAD has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,081,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

