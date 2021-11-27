169,217 Shares in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,990,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 619,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 99.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,853 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

