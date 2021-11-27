Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,168 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

